ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) closed at $4.31 in the last session, down -2.27% from day before closing price of $4.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748877 shares were traded. ADCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1307.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $14 previously.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADCT has reached a high of $26.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.1341.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADCT traded on average about 318.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 849.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.81M. Insiders hold about 52.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ADCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 6.51M, compared to 6.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.36% and a Short% of Float of 19.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.97. EPS for the following year is -$2.83, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.78 and -$4.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $244M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.92M, up 418.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.8M and the low estimate is $84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.