An average trading volume for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed at $1.07 in the last session, down -9.32% from day before closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1645339 shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diversified’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $3.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0334.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DHC traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 238.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 6.95M, compared to 9.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DHC is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.31.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $320.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $324.68M to a low estimate of $315.64M. As of the current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $337.42M, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $328.53M, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $338.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320.96M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.