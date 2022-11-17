An average trading volume for News Corporation (NWSA) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $18.15 in the prior trading day, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) closed at $17.91, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2023912 shares were traded. NWSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NWSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17 from $30 previously.

On July 28, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,536,417 led to the insider holds 87,706 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWSA has reached a high of $23.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 581.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NWSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 3.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NWSA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.36B. As of the current estimate, News Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.35B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.38B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.36B and the low estimate is $10.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.