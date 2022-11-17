An average trading volume for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $32.52 in the prior trading day, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) closed at $31.90, down -1.91%. On the day, 591767 shares were traded. NVEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVEI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $43.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuvei’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVEI has reached a high of $113.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.73.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 141.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.17M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.34% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.67 and $1.97.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $189.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $192M to a low estimate of $188M. As of the current estimate, Nuvei Corporation’s year-ago sales were $183.93M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.19M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $846.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $828M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $837.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $724.53M, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $988.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $941.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.