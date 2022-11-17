An investigation into Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s technical aspects

The price of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) closed at $9.02 in the last session, down -9.71% from day before closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858542 shares were traded. STOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STOK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Nash Huw M. sold 3,800 shares for $23.07 per share. The transaction valued at 87,666 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Nash Huw M. sold 5,700 shares of STOK for $139,330 on Dec 01. The COO & CBO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $24.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STOK has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STOK traded on average about 278.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 468.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.95M. Shares short for STOK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 5.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.06% and a Short% of Float of 22.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.18.