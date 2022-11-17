An investigation into Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $0.84 in the prior trading day, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) closed at $0.83, down -0.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0239 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6876287 shares were traded. SBFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9688 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBFM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 84.50 and its Current Ratio is at 85.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Sebaaly Camille bought 25,000 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 30,500 led to the insider holds 144,465 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has reached a high of $17.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8659, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7148.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 472.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 252.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.50M. Insiders hold about 17.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBFM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 108.19k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.