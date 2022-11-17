An investigation into SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $239.93 in the prior trading day, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) closed at $235.05, down -2.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 880191 shares were traded. SIVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $230.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIVB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $265 from $400 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $493 to $351.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when DRAPER MICHELLE sold 36 shares for $393.58 per share. The transaction valued at 14,169 led to the insider holds 2,997 shares of the business.

STAGLIN GAREN K sold 500 shares of SIVB for $242,204 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 13,680 shares after completing the transaction at $484.41 per share. On May 05, another insider, DRAPER MICHELLE, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 50 shares for $524.79 each. As a result, the insider received 26,240 and left with 3,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIVB has reached a high of $763.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $204.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 308.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 441.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 861.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.79M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.82 and a low estimate of $4.45, while EPS last year was $6.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.1, with high estimates of $6.43 and low estimates of $4.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.85 and $25.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.25. EPS for the following year is $22.48, with 21 analysts recommending between $34.1 and $18.45.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, SVB Financial Group’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B, a decrease of -35.40% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.05B and the low estimate is $5.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.