An investigation into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s technical aspects

The price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed at $0.46 in the last session, down -6.12% from day before closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0303 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7298329 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4589.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

LEDERMAN SETH bought 100,000 shares of TNXP for $24,500 on Mar 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 112,177 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0656.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNXP traded on average about 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.50M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 1.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.32, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.42 and -$4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.16. EPS for the following year is -$3.81, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$6.02.