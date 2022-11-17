An overall feel about Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) closed at $62.73 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $62.54. On the day, 599578 shares were traded. BOOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.81.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
Ratios:
For a deeper understanding of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.
Upgrades & Downgrades
On May 27, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $115.
Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $109 to $121.
Insider Transactions:
Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares for $52.34 per share. The transaction valued at 130,838 led to the insider holds 11,730 shares of the business.
STARRETT PETER bought 4,000 shares of BOOT for $283,505 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 14,799 shares after completing the transaction at $70.88 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Watkins James M, who serves as the CFO & SECRETARY of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $60.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 152,082 and bolstered with 8,353 shares of the company.
Valuation Measures:
As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $134.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20.
Shares Statistics:
A total of 29.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.64M.