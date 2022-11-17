An overall feel about Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) closed at $62.73 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $62.54. On the day, 599578 shares were traded. BOOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $115.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $109 to $121.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares for $52.34 per share. The transaction valued at 130,838 led to the insider holds 11,730 shares of the business.

STARRETT PETER bought 4,000 shares of BOOT for $283,505 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 14,799 shares after completing the transaction at $70.88 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Watkins James M, who serves as the CFO & SECRETARY of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $60.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 152,082 and bolstered with 8,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $134.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 29.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.64M.