An overall feel about Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) stock in the current moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1351567 shares were traded. SHCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sharecare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On February 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.50.

On August 04, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on August 04, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Blalock Michael bought 4,000 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 10,201 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Blalock Michael bought 6,000 shares of SHCR for $15,276 on Jun 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHCR has reached a high of $7.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8674, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2710.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHCR has traded an average of 2.23M shares per day and 2.07M over the past ten days. A total of 347.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SHCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.99M with a Short Ratio of 11.37M, compared to 5.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $109.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $112.2M to a low estimate of $106.33M. As of the current estimate, Sharecare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.52M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.57M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $412.81M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $519.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $544.01M and the low estimate is $478.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.