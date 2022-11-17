An overall feel about Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) closed at $8.76 up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $8.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736501 shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On November 16, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on November 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 5,704 shares for $9.04 per share. The transaction valued at 51,564 led to the insider holds 16,588,930 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 27,257 shares of ZETA for $245,586 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 16,594,634 shares after completing the transaction at $9.01 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 175,536 shares for $8.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,420,086 and left with 16,621,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZETA has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 140.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.03M. Insiders hold about 10.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.87M with a Short Ratio of 9.83M, compared to 8.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $563.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.34M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.02M and the low estimate is $645.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.