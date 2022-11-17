Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR): Selected Notes

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) closed the day trading at $5.09 up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $5.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050481 shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BORR, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $6.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BORR traded about 1.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BORR traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 136.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.24M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.69% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.56M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $106.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.8M to a low estimate of $106.8M. As of the current estimate, Borr Drilling Limited’s year-ago sales were $73M, an estimated increase of 46.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.5M, an increase of 88.90% over than the figure of $46.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.3M, up 71.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.8M and the low estimate is $585.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.