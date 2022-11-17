Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH): Selected Notes

The closing price of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) was $305.18 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $300.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3442267 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $312.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $297.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $330.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $292.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $292 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when GOMO STEVEN J sold 25,000 shares for $298.61 per share. The transaction valued at 7,465,209 led to the insider holds 41,456 shares of the business.

Yang Mandy sold 9,454 shares of ENPH for $2,812,913 on Oct 27. The VP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 88,399 shares after completing the transaction at $297.54 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, MORA RICHARD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $308.81 each. As a result, the insider received 4,014,533 and left with 1,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 148.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 67.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $324.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 283.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 220.69.

Shares Statistics:

ENPH traded an average of 3.78M shares per day over the past three months and 3.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 4.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 28 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $718.12M to a low estimate of $655.1M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $412.72M, an estimated increase of 68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $670.67M, an increase of 52.00% less than the figure of $68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $741.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579.4M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.