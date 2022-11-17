Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE): Selected Notes

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) closed the day trading at $40.45 down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $40.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718931 shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EYE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $32.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Hepner Virginia A bought 1,000 shares for $25.71 per share. The transaction valued at 25,707 led to the insider holds 12,588 shares of the business.

Brandman Jared bought 5,000 shares of EYE for $116,225 on May 12. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 18,697 shares after completing the transaction at $23.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $50.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EYE traded about 744.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EYE traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 78.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.43M. Shares short for EYE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 8.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.