Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG): Selected Notes

The closing price of PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) was $18.35 for the day, down -3.22% from the previous closing price of $18.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 844779 shares were traded. PRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Thomas Eugene Vin IV bought 618 shares for $15.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,857 led to the insider holds 34,351 shares of the business.

Garner Brian bought 2,500 shares of PRG for $48,475 on Aug 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 38,523 shares after completing the transaction at $19.39 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Thomas Eugene Vin IV, who serves as the General Counsel and Corp Sec of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,268 and bolstered with 33,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $48.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.27.

Shares Statistics:

PRG traded an average of 781.02K shares per day over the past three months and 760.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.39M. Shares short for PRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1179:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $616.58M to a low estimate of $598M. As of the current estimate, PROG Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $646.54M, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $649.35M, a decrease of -8.60% less than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $677.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.