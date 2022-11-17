APP (AppLovin Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed at $14.57 in the last session, down -6.12% from day before closing price of $15.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3972659 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Shikin Vasily sold 22,500 shares for $26.59 per share. The transaction valued at 598,268 led to the insider holds 2,644,535 shares of the business.

Vivas Eduardo sold 88,822 shares of APP for $2,865,182 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 10,692,259 shares after completing the transaction at $32.26 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Vivas Eduardo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,328 shares for $35.89 each. As a result, the insider received 119,446 and left with 80,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $109.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APP traded on average about 2.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 373.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.95M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.51M with a Short Ratio of 15.03M, compared to 14.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.