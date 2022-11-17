Aramark (ARMK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) closed the day trading at $40.50 down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $40.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3057503 shares were traded. ARMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARMK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $38.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aramark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARMK has reached a high of $41.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARMK traded about 2.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARMK traded about 2.83M shares per day. A total of 257.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.51M. Shares short for ARMK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.74M with a Short Ratio of 11.38M, compared to 8.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Dividends & Splits

ARMK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $2, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $4.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $3.97B. As of the current estimate, Aramark’s year-ago sales were $3.55B, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.1B, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.36B and the low estimate is $17.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.