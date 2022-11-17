Are analysts optimistic about Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock?

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) closed the day trading at $3.76 down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $3.85. On the day, 700548 shares were traded. AKTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on February 02, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $18 previously.

On January 15, 2021, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $18.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 18, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Shealy Jeffrey B. sold 3,900 shares for $4.30 per share. The transaction valued at 16,770 led to the insider holds 459,792 shares of the business.

Denbaars Steven sold 7,000 shares of AKTS for $27,300 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 243,545 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Aichele David, who serves as the EVP of Business Development of the company, sold 3,700 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider received 16,761 and left with 184,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTS has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 56.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.89M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.90% stake in the company.