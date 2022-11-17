Are analysts optimistic about Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) stock?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) closed the day trading at $189.26 down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $191.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639333 shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VEEV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

On October 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $225 to $170.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $220.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Wallach Matthew J sold 10,000 shares for $169.49 per share. The transaction valued at 1,694,897 led to the insider holds 2,546 shares of the business.

Wallach Matthew J sold 10,000 shares of VEEV for $1,661,987 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 2,546 shares after completing the transaction at $166.20 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Chamberlain Paul Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 260 shares for $179.99 each. As a result, the insider received 46,797 and left with 16,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $321.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 191.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VEEV traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VEEV traded about 1.38M shares per day. A total of 154.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.89 and $4.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.