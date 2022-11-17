Are Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Casa Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.63, down -7.72% from its previous closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849634 shares were traded. CASA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CASA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $4.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III bought 1,000 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050 led to the insider holds 654,136 shares of the business.

STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III bought 83,923 shares of CASA for $336,531 on May 25. The Director now owns 653,136 shares after completing the transaction at $4.01 per share. On May 19, another insider, STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 44,000 shares for $4.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 192,720 and bolstered with 569,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CASA has reached a high of $7.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0280.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CASA traded 188.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 319.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.45M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CASA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $74.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.32M to a low estimate of $74.32M. As of the current estimate, Casa Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.28M, an estimated decrease of -21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.27M, a decrease of -18.50% over than the figure of -$21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.27M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CASA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $287.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $287.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.22M, down -22.50% from the average estimate.