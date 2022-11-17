Are Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $2.28, up 11.76% from its previous closing price of $2.04. On the day, 942324 shares were traded. CMMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMMB’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Maryles Joel Michael bought 433 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,247 led to the insider holds 1,433 shares of the business.

Cohen Neil Harris bought 2,000 shares of CMMB for $6,380 on May 18. The Director now owns 12,409 shares after completing the transaction at $3.19 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, Maryles Joel Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $4.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,340 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMMB has reached a high of $10.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3787, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3650.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMMB traded 30.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 60.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMMB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 143 with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 8.81k on Sep 14, 2022.