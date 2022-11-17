Are Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) closed at $263.04 down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $264.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1619575 shares were traded. ISRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $265.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $260.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $235.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $215.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $210.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 12, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Johnson Amal M sold 6,375 shares for $239.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,525,904 led to the insider holds 11,224 shares of the business.

Curet Myriam sold 8,000 shares of ISRG for $2,000,509 on Nov 01. The EVP & Chief Medical Officer now owns 217 shares after completing the transaction at $250.06 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, GUTHART GARY S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 44,203 shares for $210.84 each. As a result, the insider received 9,319,610 and left with 23,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intuitive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISRG has reached a high of $369.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 237.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ISRG has traded an average of 2.17M shares per day and 2.39M over the past ten days. A total of 355.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.44M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ISRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 4.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.77 and $4.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.68B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.71B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.14B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.