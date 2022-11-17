Are The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, The Container Store Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.55, down -6.38% from its previous closing price of $4.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632588 shares were traded. TCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 09, 2020, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $10.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 04, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.25 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Green Equity Investors V, L.P. sold 72,806 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 472,081 led to the insider holds 173,134 shares of the business.

Green Equity Investors V, L.P. sold 32,805 shares of TCS for $210,949 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 245,940 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Malhotra Satish, who serves as the CEO & PRESIDENT of the company, bought 14,600 shares for $6.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,651 and bolstered with 466,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCS has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3182, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1227.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCS traded 446.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 619.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.67M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.