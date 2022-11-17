Are Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at $77.08 down -1.68% from its previous closing price of $78.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2483235 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $117.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $62.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares for $66.14 per share. The transaction valued at 132,274 led to the insider holds 6,781 shares of the business.

Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares of WYNN for $134,220 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 8,781 shares after completing the transaction at $67.11 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Mulroy Patricia, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $94.25 each. As a result, the insider received 37,700 and left with 7,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $99.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WYNN has traded an average of 3.92M shares per day and 4.11M over the past ten days. A total of 112.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 8.94M, compared to 5.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and -$4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.19. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.81 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.