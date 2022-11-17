As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) offers stability

The closing price of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) was $1.79 for the day, up 7.83% from the previous closing price of $1.66. On the day, 1308024 shares were traded. ATXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6151.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATXI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 388,888 shares for $7.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,999,882 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXI has reached a high of $26.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3715.

Shares Statistics:

ATXI traded an average of 4.29M shares per day over the past three months and 901.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.37M. Insiders hold about 9.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.