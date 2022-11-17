As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) offers stability

The closing price of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) was $3.41 for the day, down -3.67% from the previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3583892 shares were traded. CDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,507 led to the insider holds 206,019 shares of the business.

Routledge Michael bought 11,760 shares of CDE for $50,086 on Feb 25. The SVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 189,128 shares after completing the transaction at $4.26 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Whelan Thomas S, who serves as the SVP & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,490 and bolstered with 406,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7412.

Shares Statistics:

CDE traded an average of 5.47M shares per day over the past three months and 6.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 278.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.13M with a Short Ratio of 15.07M, compared to 18.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $826.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $805.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $832.83M, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $845.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $945.11M and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.