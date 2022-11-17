As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) offers stability

The closing price of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) was $4.55 for the day, down -4.81% from the previous closing price of $4.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504435 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KODK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when SILECK MICHAEL bought 7,500 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 48,600 led to the insider holds 27,500 shares of the business.

SILECK MICHAEL bought 10,000 shares of KODK for $64,200 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.42 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Vandagriff Randy, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 16,736 shares for $6.08 each. As a result, the insider received 101,755 and left with 4,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2120.

Shares Statistics:

KODK traded an average of 693.33K shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.61M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 5.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 10.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.