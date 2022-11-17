As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ESAB Corporation (ESAB) offers stability

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) closed the day trading at $45.07 up 8.86% from the previous closing price of $41.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2132512 shares were traded. ESAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESAB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On August 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

On May 20, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 20, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Biebuyck Olivier sold 246 shares for $43.62 per share. The transaction valued at 10,731 led to the insider holds 3,431 shares of the business.

Biebuyck Olivier sold 305 shares of ESAB for $12,573 on Jul 26. The President, EMEA now owns 3,337 shares after completing the transaction at $41.22 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Johnson Kevin J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 308 shares for $41.22 each. As a result, the insider received 12,697 and left with 3,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ESAB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESAB has reached a high of $58.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESAB traded about 341.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESAB traded about 381.79k shares per day. A total of 60.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.82M. Insiders hold about 5.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ESAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 866.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 1.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.