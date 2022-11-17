Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) was $6.97 for the day, down -2.92% from the previous closing price of $7.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2570133 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 35,000,000 shares of BHC for $596,925,000 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 315,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Spurr Robert, who serves as the U.S. President-Pharma Business of the company, sold 1,595 shares for $22.19 each. As a result, the insider received 35,393 and left with 90,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.64.

Shares Statistics:

BHC traded an average of 6.58M shares per day over the past three months and 4.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 362.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.54M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28M with a Short Ratio of 27.19M, compared to 29.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.91 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $5.69, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $4.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.84B to a low estimate of $2.75B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.96B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.92B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.73B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.6B and the low estimate is $11.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.