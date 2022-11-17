Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.19 in the prior trading day, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) closed at $2.20, up 0.46%. On the day, 1380437 shares were traded. CMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1550.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CMRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 29, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when MIDDLETON FRED A bought 20,000 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 37,176 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Jakeman David sold 4,400 shares of CMRX for $8,185 on Sep 29. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 127,532 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On May 19, another insider, Meyer Robert J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,400 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,470 and bolstered with 26,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chimerix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRX has reached a high of $7.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 87.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.26M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.60% stake in the company.