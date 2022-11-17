CHRA (Charah Solutions Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) closed at $0.58 in the last session, down -34.05% from day before closing price of $0.88. On the day, 863870 shares were traded. CHRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9033 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On December 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 16, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Shannon Roger D bought 2,500 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 7,125 led to the insider holds 276,756 shares of the business.

Sewell Scott Andrew bought 13,000 shares of CHRA for $31,771 on Aug 30. The President and CEO now owns 735,789 shares after completing the transaction at $2.44 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, BCP Energy Services Fund UGP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 180,000 shares for $4.80 each. As a result, the insider received 864,000 and left with 2,826,883 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRA has reached a high of $5.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 33.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.67M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company.