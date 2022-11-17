Considering ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $13.68 in the prior trading day, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed at $12.88, down -5.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7799069 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $24 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Loewenthal William J sold 3,115 shares for $14.03 per share. The transaction valued at 43,710 led to the insider holds 435,943 shares of the business.

CHIZEN BRUCE R sold 10,000 shares of CHPT for $151,127 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 747,256 shares after completing the transaction at $15.11 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, CHIZEN BRUCE R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $15.11 each. As a result, the insider received 151,137 and left with 24,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $28.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 339.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.88M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.11M with a Short Ratio of 39.91M, compared to 41.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.80% and a Short% of Float of 14.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $461.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.2M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.