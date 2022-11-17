Considering HEXO Corp. (HEXO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) closed at $0.19 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4595178 shares were traded. HEXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1883 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1725.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HEXO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.07 to $0.53.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEXO has reached a high of $1.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1837, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3281.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HEXO traded on average about 6.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 516.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.84M. Insiders hold about 2.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.97% stake in the company. Shares short for HEXO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.72M with a Short Ratio of 24.72M, compared to 19.22M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $32.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.63M to a low estimate of $27.66M. As of the current estimate, HEXO Corp.’s year-ago sales were $30.62M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.88M, a decrease of -24.80% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.48M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.76M, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.04M and the low estimate is $118.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.