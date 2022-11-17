COUR (Coursera Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) closed at $14.16 up 1.07% from its previous closing price of $14.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779123 shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coursera Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Ng Andrew Y. sold 40,000 shares for $12.95 per share. The transaction valued at 518,104 led to the insider holds 7,290,398 shares of the business.

Furniturewala Mustafa S. sold 2,156 shares of COUR for $25,224 on Oct 19. The SVP, Engineering now owns 371,062 shares after completing the transaction at $11.70 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, wang Xueyan, who serves as the SVP, Services of the company, sold 100 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,200 and left with 347,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $37.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COUR has traded an average of 767.01K shares per day and 770.08k over the past ten days. A total of 146.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.03M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $138.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $139.58M to a low estimate of $137.3M. As of the current estimate, Coursera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.96M, an estimated increase of 20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.03M, an increase of 23.40% over than the figure of $20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.53M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $415.29M, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $623.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $646.12M and the low estimate is $606.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.