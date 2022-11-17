eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $47.02 in the prior trading day, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) closed at $45.49, down -3.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5262548 shares were traded. EBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EBAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Doerger Brian J. sold 9,542 shares for $44.12 per share. The transaction valued at 420,983 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Doerger Brian J. sold 4,311 shares of EBAY for $180,601 on Nov 08. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 9,542 shares after completing the transaction at $41.89 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,000 and left with 155,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has reached a high of $76.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 548.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EBAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.92M with a Short Ratio of 15.73M, compared to 16.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EBAY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.66, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 29 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $3.92.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $2.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.27B. As of the current estimate, eBay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.5B, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.39B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.43B and the low estimate is $8.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.