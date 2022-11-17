ESPR (Esperion Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1463351 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ESPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6 from $7 previously.

On May 05, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On March 10, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 10, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Foody Joanne M. sold 942 shares for $7.69 per share. The transaction valued at 7,242 led to the insider holds 108,135 shares of the business.

Warren Eric sold 107 shares of ESPR for $823 on Oct 18. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 53,662 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Warren Eric, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 255 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider received 1,765 and left with 53,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ESPR traded on average about 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.17M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.33M with a Short Ratio of 14.03M, compared to 12.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.03% and a Short% of Float of 24.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.86 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.81 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.66 and -$3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.8. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$3.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.45M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $274.16M and the low estimate is $91.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 105.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.