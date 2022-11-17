GEO (The GEO Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $9.22 in the prior trading day, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) closed at $9.35, up 1.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3288790 shares were traded. GEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GEO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 08, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 29, 2020, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 15, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEO has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.21M. Insiders hold about 4.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GEO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.22M with a Short Ratio of 20.24M, compared to 19.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.30% and a Short% of Float of 31.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GEO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 21, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $603.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $605.8M to a low estimate of $603M. As of the current estimate, The GEO Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $557.54M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.92M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $604.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $551.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.