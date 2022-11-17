Gray Television Inc. (GTN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) closed the day trading at $11.10 down -2.80% from the previous closing price of $11.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107931 shares were traded. GTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $25 previously.

On October 15, 2020, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2020, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when McTear Paul bought 5,000 shares for $10.41 per share. The transaction valued at 52,050 led to the insider holds 67,759 shares of the business.

LaPlatney D Patrick bought 10,000 shares of GTN for $99,900 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 462,639 shares after completing the transaction at $9.99 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, BOGER RICHARD LEE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $9.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,400 and bolstered with 45,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gray’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTN has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 91.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.82M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company.