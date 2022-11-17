Holley Inc. (HLLY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) was $2.40 for the day, down -21.57% from the previous closing price of $3.06. On the day, 2837123 shares were traded. HLLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2901.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $14 previously.

On July 29, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $10.

On June 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on June 28, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Tomlinson Thomas W bought 7,500 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 48,375 led to the insider holds 260,825 shares of the business.

Bardos Dominic sold 9,800 shares of HLLY for $62,720 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 102,971 shares after completing the transaction at $6.40 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Bardos Dominic, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 24,578 shares for $6.50 each. As a result, the insider received 159,757 and left with 112,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Holley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLLY has reached a high of $14.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2730, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.1108.

Shares Statistics:

HLLY traded an average of 711.68K shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.97M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company.