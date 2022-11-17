Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) closed the day trading at $2.04 up 15.25% from the previous closing price of $1.77. On the day, 714272 shares were traded. FIXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7526.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FIXX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Cohn Gabriel sold 1,661 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 6,279 led to the insider holds 2,629 shares of the business.

Seymour Albert sold 1,661 shares of FIXX for $6,279 on Jan 05. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 131,646 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Kelly Timothy P, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,406 shares for $3.78 each. As a result, the insider received 5,315 and left with 2,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIXX has reached a high of $5.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 57.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.15M. Insiders hold about 9.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company.