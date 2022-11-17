HOUS (Anywhere Real Estate Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) closed at $6.80 in the last session, down -3.95% from day before closing price of $7.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1591056 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 44,275 led to the insider holds 39,321 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of HOUS for $21,760 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 141,768 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Anywhere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has reached a high of $20.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOUS traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.38M. Shares short for HOUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.4M with a Short Ratio of 14.08M, compared to 14.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.72% and a Short% of Float of 22.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated decrease of -18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, a decrease of -99.30% less than the figure of -$18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.98B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.45B and the low estimate is $6.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.