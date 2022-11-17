How is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DCPH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) closed at $15.23 in the last session, down -3.24% from day before closing price of $15.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501578 shares were traded. DCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DCPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On August 05, 2022, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on February 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Sherman Matthew L sold 2,587 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 48,455 led to the insider holds 74,297 shares of the business.

Sherman Matthew L sold 1,768 shares of DCPH for $19,006 on Jun 16. The EVP & Chief Medical Officer now owns 76,884 shares after completing the transaction at $10.75 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Martin Daniel C., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,311 shares for $10.75 each. As a result, the insider received 14,093 and left with 49,521 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $20.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DCPH traded on average about 738.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 568.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.11M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 7.17M, compared to 7.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.05% and a Short% of Float of 17.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.34 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.25, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.65 and -$2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.15M, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.9M and the low estimate is $125M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.