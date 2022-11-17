How is PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (NYSE: PAGS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) closed at $12.56 in the last session, down -9.71% from day before closing price of $13.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2389514 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On April 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 08, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $36.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAGS traded on average about 3.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 331.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.69M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 5.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $758.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $776.89M to a low estimate of $750.47M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $501.22M, an estimated increase of 51.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $810.3M, an increase of 22.30% less than the figure of $51.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $842.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.55M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.