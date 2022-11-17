How is Sigma Lithium Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SGML) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) closed at $30.34 in the last session, down -5.10% from day before closing price of $31.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 794550 shares were traded. SGML stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGML’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.10 and its Current Ratio is at 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGML has reached a high of $39.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGML traded on average about 783.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 709.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.22M. Insiders hold about 0.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.81% stake in the company. Shares short for SGML as of Oct 13, 2022 were 798.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 586.21k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $6.48 and $2.08.