I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in BHP Group Limited (BHP).

After finishing at $59.69 in the prior trading day, BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) closed at $58.68, down -1.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3930587 shares were traded. BHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BHP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BHP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHP has reached a high of $71.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.46B. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BHP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.78M, compared to 8.4M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BHP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.56, compared to 6.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.02. The current Payout Ratio is 53.60% for BHP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 20651:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.