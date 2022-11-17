I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in PlayAGS Inc. (AGS).

The price of PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) closed at $5.35 in the last session, down -2.73% from day before closing price of $5.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1070131 shares were traded. AGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGS has reached a high of $8.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGS traded on average about 307.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 763.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.14M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 634.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 921.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.9 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $75.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.1M to a low estimate of $74.2M. As of the current estimate, PlayAGS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.28M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.56M, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.7M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $334.11M and the low estimate is $294.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.