I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE).

The price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) closed at $0.57 in the last session, down -10.91% from day before closing price of $0.64. On the day, 1224532 shares were traded. ZYNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6388 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZYNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 21, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Sebree Terri B sold 8,281 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 9,109 led to the insider holds 367,865 shares of the business.

ANIDO ARMANDO sold 11,899 shares of ZYNE for $13,089 on Jul 19. The Chairman & CEO now owns 611,688 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Fickenscher James E, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,013 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider received 6,614 and left with 172,505 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYNE has reached a high of $4.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 45.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.72M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.40% stake in the company.