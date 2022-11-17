In spite of ANSYS Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) closed at $252.92 down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $254.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544231 shares were traded. ANSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $257.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $252.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ANSYS Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on October 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $270 from $295 previously.

On September 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $275.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $320.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $320 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Emswiler Shane sold 436 shares for $233.59 per share. The transaction valued at 101,845 led to the insider holds 26,572 shares of the business.

Dorchak Glenda sold 800 shares of ANSS for $204,944 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 4,041 shares after completing the transaction at $256.18 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Emswiler Shane, who serves as the SVP, Products of the company, sold 3,471 shares for $311.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,082,397 and left with 27,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ANSYS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANSS has reached a high of $413.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 228.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 265.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANSS has traded an average of 610.14K shares per day and 931.97k over the past ten days. A total of 87.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ANSS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 869.43k with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.95, with high estimates of $3.04 and low estimates of $2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $7.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.71. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.92 and $7.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $466.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $474.8M to a low estimate of $457.3M. As of the current estimate, ANSYS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $445.42M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $666.81M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $685M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $650M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.