In spite of Inhibrx Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INBX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) closed at $33.00 up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $32.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680793 shares were traded. INBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inhibrx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on March 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 21, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Eckelman Brendan P. sold 40,000 shares for $33.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,340,387 led to the insider holds 2,195,553 shares of the business.

Kayyem Jon Faiz sold 9,500 shares of INBX for $286,232 on Oct 21. The Director now owns 3,252,801 shares after completing the transaction at $30.13 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Lappe Mark, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 26,000 shares for $29.59 each. As a result, the insider received 769,443 and left with 2,564,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 294.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INBX has reached a high of $45.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INBX has traded an average of 757.48K shares per day and 493.75k over the past ten days. A total of 39.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.25M. Insiders hold about 28.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.62M, compared to 3.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.14% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.96, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.94 and -$3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.47. EPS for the following year is -$3.81, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.12 and -$4.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.23M, down -42.30% from the average estimate.