In spite of Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (NYSE:RSI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.92, down -4.62% from its previous closing price of $4.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610697 shares were traded. RSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $12.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when CARLIN GREGORY A sold 16,343 shares for $4.12 per share. The transaction valued at 67,333 led to the insider holds 1,675,619 shares of the business.

CARLIN GREGORY A sold 50,000 shares of RSI for $214,500 on Nov 10. The 10% Owner now owns 1,691,962 shares after completing the transaction at $4.29 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Sauers Kyle, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,530 shares for $4.08 each. As a result, the insider received 63,409 and left with 313,098 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSI has reached a high of $21.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1005.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RSI traded 658.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.99M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $156.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.8M to a low estimate of $150.09M. As of the current estimate, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.92M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $178.83M, an increase of 37.00% over than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $623.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $613.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $488.11M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $751.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.3M and the low estimate is $690.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.